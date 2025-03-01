There was much uncertainty if Pete Alonso would re-sign with the New York Mets. It also caught outfielder Brandon Nimmo's attention as well. Throughout the offseason, Nimmo was making his input known to the front office, and Alonso himself. Luckily, the Mets and Alonso agreed on a two-year contract.

Pairing the slugger with Juan Soto in the lineup could be a dangerous duo. After all, Alonso was the winner of the Home Run Derby. He's shown immense power behind the plate, despite struggling with strikeouts and patience at the plate. Either way, having a slugger like Soto can change things for the better.

In a podcast with The New York Post, Nimmo detailed what he saw during the Mets' re-signing process with Alonso.

“Yes, I was definitely watching it all,” Nimmo said. “Checking in with Pete, checking in with David and Steve. Just seeing where we're at, what we're thinking. We wanted to let Pete know that from our perspective, would love to see you back with us. In the end, I think that was the goal of everyone.

“Finding a way to thread that needle and make it work for both sides. Wanted to definitely see Pete back, hitting behind Soto. I think he's going to have a great year doing that, and I think it's going to reward him.

Brandon Nimmo is glad the Mets re-signed Pete Alonso

The swing power that Alonso has is a rarity. He's made the All-Star game for the past three seasons and has thrived in his role. The first baseman can play the position well, but also be the designated hitter. His power at the plate allows him to do that effortlessly.

However, it was an easy decision for the All-Star. Although the process took a while, Alonso dropped an honest admission about a Mets reunion following free agency. He said that “this was it,” referring to that he wanted to stay with the team. Luckily, he has a new weapon in town, with that being Soto.

Despite a down year for him in 2024, this year could be a different story. The Mets reached the top of the National League East in 2024. However, the Atlanta Braves could have Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider back sooner rather than later. There will be some heightened competition in the division.

Either way, a rejuvenated Alonso has Nimmo and the rest of the team fired up. Spring Training will be a good test to see where the Mets are, heading into the regular season.