New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledges he is hearing a lot about the use of “torpedo bats.” The bats are getting a lot of attention after the Yankees used them in a crushing 20-9 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mendoza says that the bats are just nothing new to him.

"Nothing new for us. This is something that every team, every player looks for an edge and find ways to improve" Carlos Mendoza discusses the torpedo bats

“Every player continues to look for an edge,” Mendoza said, per SNY. “This is going on for years, where guys are getting bats customed to what they like, whether it is a thicker handle, bigger barrel,” Mendoza added.

The torpedo bat is a new item to Major League Baseball. The bat's mass is spread differently than a usual bat. It is designed to allow batters to inflict a stronger impact on a baseball with their swing.

While the bats are legal currently, that may not always be the case.

“I think they'll be banned,” one front-office MLB source said, per CBS Sports. “I think MLB will be compelled to establish a rule to prevent them from getting out of hand, and I think the interests of fairness will direct that rule to be something that more or less bans the torpedo design.”

The source also thinks torpedo bats can make a difference for a batter.

“They do have an impact, a non-trivial impact,” the source added. “A lot of it depends on the batter's control of the bat and whatnot.”

The Yankees are not the only team using torpedo bats. It might be something Mendoza will have to get used to.

Mets are having a rocky start to season

The Mets are considered one of the strongest teams in the National League this year. New York has a powerful hitting tandem of Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, along with several other stars.

New York is off to a rocky start, based on those expectations. The team is 2-2 on the season so far. New York did show off some of that firepower in their last game, scoring 10 runs to defeat the Miami Marlins on Monday.

One of the Mets is actually using a torpedo bat, per a study by Yahoo Sports. Francisco Lindor is supposedly taking part in the trend. On the season, Lindor is actually looking for his first hit after 11 total at-bats.

The specialized bat may help New York reignite its offense. New York signed Soto this past offseason to a major 15 year contract, so failure is simply not an option for this club.

The Mets play the Marlins again on Tuesday night.