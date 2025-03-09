“When you watch him in the weight room and you watch him in the cages, guys are asking him questions; how open he is to share his knowledge. Some of the things that he does in the batter's box or when he's preparing, just watching him go about it, he’s very humble and very open.”

The Mets struck gold in the free agent market this offseason. New York was able to lure away Soto from the Yankees, and several other teams who wanted him.

Mets are hoping Juan Soto leads them to a World Series

Soto signed a massive 15-year deal with the Mets before the 2025 season. New York is dishing out $765 million to the slugger, who helped the Yankees reach the World Series last season.

With the Bronx Bombers, Soto had a running mate with Aaron Judge. Soto has a wingman once again with the Mets in Pete Alonso. Alonso and Soto are expected to lead the team to the World Series this season. The Mets nearly got there in 2024, but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Soto is quickly winning hearts and minds with his new team.

“It feels like he's been here a while; it doesn’t feel like his first three weeks,” Mets pitcher David Peterson said. “It's personality. He's tried to get to know all the guys and tried to do everything to get himself acclimated. He’s been awesome to have around in the clubhouse.”

Mendoza says one of the reasons why Soto is getting along so well with his teammates, is that he's not making a big deal of his contract.

“He has great personality; very humble and he cares about people,” Mendoza added. “I think you have to give credit to the guys in that locker room that made him feel that way, as well. He’s making a big transition; everything that happened in the offseason with his contract, to see him just being the same guy, being relaxed, it seems like he's been here for quite a bit now.”

The Mets play in a spring training game Sunday against Washington.