It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Francisco Alvarez with multiple stops in the minors. The New York Mets’ catcher was just cleared to begin a rehab assignment as he attempts to return from his latest hand injury. Unfortunately the team will have to wait a bit longer for the fourth-year backstop to rejoin the roster.

In the very first game of Alvarez’s rehab assignment for a right thumb sprain, he was hit by a pitch that broke his left pinky, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Francisco Alvarez has left the game for Triple-A Syracuse after being hit on the hand

After the latest setback, the Mets hope Alvarez can resume rehabbing in Triple-A in 2-3 days, according to DiComo. While still a broken bone, the ailment is considered a small fracture. Alvarez remains confident that he’ll be back in Queens this season.

The 2025 campaign has been brutal for the Mets’ catcher. Alvarez began the season on the IL after fracturing his left hamate bone during batting practice in early March. The injury pushed his debut to April 25.

The Mets then demoted Alvarez to the minors in June amid struggles both at and behind the plate. However, after performing well in Triple-A, New York recalled the catcher at the end of July.

Alvarez performed well since rejoining the Mets. He slashed .323/.408/.645 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored in 21 games from July 21 through August 17. Unfortunately, Alvarez injured his right thumb sliding headfirst into second base against the Seattle Mariners.

The latest ailment required surgery but Alvarez attempted to play through the sprain in an effort to rejoin the Mets for a playoff push. He just took the first step toward a return to New York when he suffered yet another hand injury.

The Mets are in the thick of a postseason push. After a brilliant performance by rookie starter Nolan McLean, New York swept the Philadelphia Phillies. The team is now four games back in the NL East with a 4.5-game lead for the final NL Wild Card berth.