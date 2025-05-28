It’s no secret that Juan Soto has struggled to adjust to playing for the New York Mets. The four-time All-Star is off to a tepid start with his new team. And while Hall of Famer David Ortiz isn’t concerned about Soto ultimately producing for the Mets, he does have a warning about expectations surrounding the star right fielder.

“He's a great player who, at the end of the season, will have the numbers he consistently has. The problem is… they're expecting him to be Barry Bonds. He's never been that,” Ortiz explained, per Manny Gomez on X.

Soto has been one of baseball’s premier offensive forces since he debuted as a 19-year-old rookie with the Washington Nationals in 2018. But he primarily became known as an excellent and disciplined hitter who knows how to work pitchers and gets on base.

Yes, Soto has power, notching his first 40+ home run season with the Yankees last year (41). But he’s obviously nowhere near peak Barry Bonds’ god-like power/speed/discipline combo that made him (arguably) the greatest hitter who ever lived.

Do the Mets have unrealistic expectations for Juan Soto?

And, clearly, that’s not a fair comparison because no one, with the possible exception of Aaron Judge, can live up to Barry Bonds expectations. And if that’s what the Mets thought they were getting when they signed Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract this offseason, then they'll be disappointed.

On the other hand, Bonds never won a World Series and only led the San Francisco Giants to the Fall Classic once. Soto is already a champion, winning a title with the Nationals in 2019. And he returned to the World Series, albeit in a losing effort, just last season.

Clearly Soto can have tremendous value for a baseball team. But no, he isn’t going to put up Barry Bonds numbers. The Mets just hope he starts putting up Juan Soto numbers at this point.

New York changed Soto’s spot in the batting order, moving him from second to third. And while that seemed to spark the eighth-year vet at first, it ultimately failed to move the needle. In six games batting third for the Mets, Soto is slashing just .087/.179/.130 with no home runs, five RBI and one run scored. That’s compared to .247/.379/.437 with eight homers, 20 RBI and 33 runs scored batting second in the order.

Even worse than the slump, Soto has been forced to defend against allegations that he doesn’t hustle. The loafer talk started during his miserable series against the Yankees in the Bronx. His struggles created a narrative that Soto is generally apathetic regarding the outcome of Mets games.

Bonds drew that type of criticism as well. But his immense talent ultimately spoke loudest (or second loudest depending on your BALCO stance). Eventually Soto’s talent will win out as well. For Mets fans' sake, hopefully sooner rather than later.