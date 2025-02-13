The New York Mets didn't reach their final goal last season as they flamed out in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, they still produced one of the most memorable moments of the playoffs when Pete Alonso sent the Milwaukee Brewers home with a towering ninth-inning home run off Devin Williams in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card.

The home run was a shock to many Mets fans and baseball fans around the country watching because Alonso was in a massive slump at the end of last season, and the three-run shot came off of star Brewers closer Devin Williams. Williams is usually very successful closing out games, so it was jarring to see him give up a home run in such a big game.

After Alonso's big moment, some people even suggested that Williams may have been tipping his pitches, allowing Alonso to tee off. Williams, now with the New York Yankees after an offseason trade, doesn't see it that way, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

“I didn’t think that he did [have anything], no,” Williams said. “I also didn't really watch the video… saw a little bit of it. It was so slight. It doesn’t really matter if he did- that’s on me for tipping pitches if he did. But I never looked at it that way.”

Williams also revealed that he thought the location of his pitch was the problem, not the possibility of him tipping. He left it over the plate, and a great hitter like Alonso took advantage regardless of his slump coming in.

Williams is ready to turn the page now to next season and his next chapter with the Yankees. The New York bullpen was one of the areas where it fell short in its World Series loss to the Dodgers last season, so Williams should be able to provide a massive boost for them in that area.

Williams is a former NL Rookie of the Year who reached the All-Star Game in both 2022 and 2023. He has a career 1.83 ERA and 68 career saves, so he should immediately be an upgrade at closer for the Yankees in 2025.

As for Alonso, the Mets were able to re-sign him to a two-year deal that gives him a chance to opt out after the 2025 season. While that doesn't provide the long-term security that most Mets fans were probably hoping for, it looked for a while like Alonso may not be back in the Big Apple at all. With the slugger back in the lineup, the Mets will have a chance to push to get even farther than the NLCS this season.