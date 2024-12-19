The New York Yankees traded for Devin Williams for the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason. Williams has been one of the top closers in baseball during the regular season but has struggled in the playoffs. With a career playoff ERA of 23.14, he needs to improve for the Bombers come October. Last year, he gave up the home run that ended Milwaukee's season. Devin Williams spoke about the Pete Alonso home run and how it affects him.

“To be honest, the way my mind works, every failure I've ever had has stuck with me,” Williams told Newsday's Anthony Reiber. “But it's not something that holds me back. If anything, it pushes me forward. Every time I fail, I want to get back on the mound to right myself. That's how I've been every time I failed. I've blown saves before. The next day, I want the ball again. I want to get out there and put up a zero and help my team win.”

The Yankees had a tulmultous season in their bullpen last year. Clay Holmes started as the closer and had a few good weeks but lost the job later in the season. While Luke Weaver was nearly perfect as the closer, he is best served in a long-relief role.

Williams solidifies their bullpen but could be teammates with the man he will always be tied to in history.

Could Devin Williams and Pete Alonso be teammates on the Yankees?

The Yankees lost Juan Soto and brought in Williams as part of their post-Soto Plan B. Max Fried and Cody Bellinger were other key parts of that plan. But they also lost Anthony Rizzo, who manned first base for most of the last three years. Alonso is a free agent and one of the best first basemen available.

There are wild coincidences in sports all the time, look no further than Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton's interesting history, but this would be fascinating. Williams and Alonso will be tied together in Brewers and Mets history forever and could be Yankees teammates. The way he speaks about the home run, it does not seem like Williams would mind.

The Yankees need a Pete Alonso-type player in their lineup as well. They lost 41 home runs from Soto and need home run power to succeed at Yankee Stadium. Christian Walker would be another great first-base option but has no history with Williams.

The Yankees should go find a first baseman and it does not seem like it would bother their closer if it was Pete Alonso.