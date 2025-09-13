With the New York Mets on a seven-game losing streak heading into Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers, there is no denying the slump the team has been going through, despite them vying for a playoff spot. While fans wonder what the future of the Mets will look like, former stars for the team give insight and advice into how the current players should approach the situation.

Jose Reyes, Carlos Beltran, Carlos Delgado, and others were speaking to the media as part of the annual Alumni Classic Game for former New York players, as they were asked about giving words of wisdom to the current team. Remembering the 2007 team, when the three listed players were on it, the team had a seven-game division lead, but lost 12 of the last 17 games of that season to miss the postseason entirely.

“Well, right now, the advice that I can give them is taking one game at a time,” Reyes said. “I think it's like 14 games left, and they've been through some tough times right now. But, like I say, whatever happened in the game yesterday, leave it there, just focusing and again today, and try to go from there.”

José Reyes, Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado share their advice for the 2025 Mets after what they went through in 2007. Beltrán: “Just go for it. Don't limit yourself. Don't be timid.” ➡️ Tri-State @Cadillac pic.twitter.com/tUbcJI7HTr — SNY (@SNYtv) September 13, 2025

“I think in my case, I have to say that in 2007, we were in a similar situation where we kind of struggled, and we were able to lose our lead and all that,” Beltran said. “But, going back to that time, and thinking about what I can say to a team that is going through the same, I will say that, just go for it, don't limit yourself. Don't be timid. Just be aggressive, be who you are.

Former Mets stars emphasize not to “scoreboard watch” standings

With the Mets fighting to keep that last wild card spot at the moment, the team doesn't want to fall into the same luck the 2007 team did. Beltran would piggyback off his advice and say that the team should feel present and that whatever happens will happen naturally.

“Think about what has put you in a position where you are today, because at the end of the day, you are in a position where you're fighting for a playoff opportunity,” Beltran said. “How many teams would love to sign for that opportunity to be in exactly this position. So I will say to them, just go up there and just play hard baseball. And if it's meant to be, it's going to be for you. And if it's not meant to be, at least you're going to you're going to go down, but giving your best.”

Delgado would echo the same sentiments, emphasizing not to “scoreboard watch.” At any rate, the team is 76-72, holding a 0.5 game lead on the last wild card spot entering Saturday's contest.