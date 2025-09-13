After a lengthy standoff, the New York Mets re-signed Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million contract over the offseason. While the deal kept the slugger in Queens for 2025, it also includes an opt out for the second year. And, barring an unforeseen disaster, Alonso will almost certainly re-enter free agency at the end of the season.

The Mets could work out a new contract with the five-time All-Star. But Alonso will have other suitors interested in a power-hitting corner infielder. It’s unclear if either side will prioritize the other in free agency. And Alonso reflected that uncertainty when discussing his future with the team.

“We’ll see what happens. I love it, it’s great. But you can’t really predict anything,” Alonso said, per New York Post Sports. “It’d be great to stay… whatever happens happens.”

Pete Alonso focuses on Mets’ playoff push

Last offseason the Mets were hyper focused on Juan Soto. New York ultimately beat out the competition and signed the star right fielder to a 15-year, $765 million deal. Despite some early struggles, Soto has rewarded the team with his first 30/30 season.

Re-signing Alonso was not a point of emphasis for the organization. But after the two sides finally agreed on a short contract, the seventh-year veteran responded with his sixth 30+ home run season. The first baseman leads New York in games played, doubles and RBI.

Alonso has spent his entire career with the Mets and is one of the team’s most beloved players. He secured his place in Mets history by surpassing Darryl Strawberry for the franchise home run record this year.

“I’ve grown up in this organization and it’s been really special. There’s some great people here. The fans have shown nothing but support. I’ve been blessed with unbelievable coaches, clubhouse staff, teammates. Those people are really, really important to me and it’s been special,” Alonso said.

For now, he’s not thinking about free agency. “I’m focused on trying to put this thing across the finish line so we can go to the playoffs and do damage.”

New York is in the midst of a postseason push. The team currently holds a 1.5-game lead for the third Wild Card berth. However, the Mets have struggled of late. After a four-game sweep by the Phillies, New York has lost six straight games and seven of the last eight.