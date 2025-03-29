Opening Day saw superstar Juan Soto make his New York Mets debut. Unfortunately, that contest ended in a loss. However, the Mets signed Soto to a 15-year contract for a reason. They believe his bat can help them win games and compete for championships. On Friday, the superstar outfielder showed just what he can do when he steps into the batter's box.

Soto went up to the plate in the third inning on Friday night. He faced Astros starter Hunter Brown for the second time that night. The New York star struck out the first time. However, he launched his first home run in a Mets uniform when the two met in his second at-bat.

Juan Soto makes it official with his first @Mets home run! 💪 pic.twitter.com/WFhnm2rzTg — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Soto's home run gave the Mets a 3-0 lead over the hosting Astros. In the second inning, Mark Vientos put the Amazins on the board with a double to left field. Later in the inning, this lead was doubled. Designated hitter Jesse Winkler singled home Vientos to make it a 2-0 contest.

The Astros have put themselves on the scoreboard, though. Yordan Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. This brought recently converted left fielder Jose Altuve home to make it a 3-1 game.

The Mets went on an inspiring run during the 2024 MLB season. New York struggled early in the campaign. But they eventually found their stride and did enough to make the postseason. They went on to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series and the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. However, the Mets lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

The Mets believe a player of Soto's caliber can help them get over the playoff hump. He certainly has the talent to lead a team to the World Series. In fact, he already has a World Series ring to his name. It will certainly be fun to see if he can add a second one in 2025.