As the Mets and Phillies prepare to renew their budding rivalry, Francisco Lindor is approaching the series with honesty and urgency. Though it’s only April, the stakes already feel high as the NL East foes square off for the first time since the Mets sent Philadelphia home in last year’s NLDS — capped off by Lindor’s dramatic grand slam in Game 4.

“We know the Phillies have a fantastic team,” Lindor said ahead of Monday’s opener at Citi Field. “We know we have to go out there and play the game the right way. They have a really good lineup, they have some really good pitchers — we just have to stay the course.”

After sweeping the Cardinals in four games, the Mets are firing on all cylinders, sitting atop the division with a 13-7 record and tied with the Padres for second-most wins in the NL. The Phillies, two games behind at 11-9, are looking to rebound after a blown late-inning lead against the Marlins on Sunday.

Despite the early date on the calendar, both teams know how much weight this series carries. “Every game counts,” said Brandon Nimmo. “They obviously don’t like the way things ended last year and I’m sure they’d like to make a statement right away.”

The Mets, however, are clicking at just the right time. Lindor, who’s rediscovered his swing, homered twice against St. Louis and has set the tone at the top of the lineup. Juan Soto is heating up after driving in runs in three of four games, and Pete Alonso continues his RBI tear, leading the NL with 24. Even with key injuries to Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez, the Mets have gotten contributions across the board — from Luis Torrens behind the plate to Tyrone Taylor in center field.

The Phillies come into the series with their own star power, but also their share of questions. Their bullpen continues to struggle, leading to costly losses. Yet the bats — led by Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber — are capable of erupting at any moment. Add in former Met Zack Wheeler, who is scheduled to pitch this week, and the rivalry gets even more personal.

“There’s no hard feelings,” Wheeler said of facing his former team. “It’s just baseball at this point.”

For Lindor, it’s more than just baseball — it’s about maintaining momentum. “At the end of the day, we have to give everything we got no matter who is on the other side,” he said.

Monday’s opener pits Aaron Nola against a red-hot Mets lineup in what promises to be a tone-setting clash. The NL East crown won’t be won in April, but this week could go a long way in shaping who claims it. The rivalry is alive and well — and neither side is backing down.