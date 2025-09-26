The New York Mets got a timely lift Thursday night as shortstop Francisco Lindor reached a major milestone during an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs. Lindor crushed his 30th home run of the season, completing a 30-30 campaign with 31 stolen bases and joining rare company among Major League shortstops.

Lindor’s blast came in the third inning off Shota Imanaga and landed on Waveland Avenue. It not only extended the lead but symbolized his consistent impact during the Mets playoff race, with the team now 82-77 and clinging to the final NL Wild Card spot.

After the game, the switch-hitter spoke with SNY’s Steve Gelbs and deflected credit.

In a video posted by SNYtv on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lindor praised his team’s unity and mentioned key players who helped him reach this mark.

The veteran praised the staff’s help with his swing mechanics and base-running, and gave a shoutout to teammates like Pete Alonso and Juan Soto for helping create RBI chances. He also highlighted the effort of Brett Baty, who added a three-run homer in the win.

With only three games remaining against the Miami Marlins, New York’s path to the playoffs is narrow. The club loses tiebreakers to both the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, meaning they must likely win out. Still, the offense is heating up. Lindor, Soto, and Alonso have now combined for 97 home runs—setting a new franchise record.

On a personal level, it was the second time Lindor reached the 30-30 club, having also done so in 2023 with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases. But the 2025 achievement carries added significance — he became the fifth player to reach 30 home runs and 30 steals this season, setting a new MLB record for the most in a single year.

As the Mets battle for their postseason lives, Lindor’s leadership and team-first mindset continue to define the club's identity.