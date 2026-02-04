The New York Mets have a new ace in town, and he is already making his presence felt in Florida. Freddy Peralta arrived at the complex in Port St. Lucie well ahead of the mandatory reporting date. The early appearance signals a strong commitment to his new club following the blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in January. Fans are eager to see him anchor the Mets rotation during the upcoming 2026 campaign.

Excitement is forming for spring training as the organization integrates several major offseason acquisitions into the roster. Peralta joined the squad after the front office sent top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to Milwaukee. The 29-year-old is now preparing to lead a pitching staff that hopes to dominate the National League East. His arrival in Florida makes the offseason overhaul feel like a reality for supporters.

The Mets took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip of the team’s newest ace talking about how excited he was for spring training to begin in just a few weeks.

“Freddy can’t wait to see you, #Mets fans!”

Article Continues Below

“Hey Mets fans, it's Freddy Peralta. I'm here in Port St. Lucie. Enjoying the world. I can't wait to see you guys.”

The right-handed pitcher is physically present at Clover Park and ready to work, as the video demonstrates. The video urges Mets fans to buy tickets for the upcoming exhibition games. The clip also showcases the beautiful weather, blue skies, and well-kept fields that await the rest of the squad. Pitchers and catchers are officially scheduled to report on February 11, but the veteran clearly wanted a head start.

The front office did not stop with just pitching upgrades this winter. They also acquired Luis Robert Jr. and Bo Bichette to bolster the offense. These moves have created a “superteam” atmosphere around the franchise. Seeing Peralta in Mets gear bridges the gap between rumors and actual baseball activity.