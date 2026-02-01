After missing the playoffs in 2025, the New York Mets have spent all offseason completely revamping their roster. Before spring training, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Mets make another splash.

Amongst their biggest moves were signing infielders Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco while trading for Marcus Semien. Bichette and Polanco poised to operate in the corners for New York with the latter at third and the former at first base. Semien will occupy second base for the Mets.

While a good problem to have, the additions puts New York in a bit of a roster crunch. Brett Baty is now scheduled to operate as designated hitter with third base no longer available. Still, the Mets will do what they can to get the former top prospect's bat in the lineup and his defensive versatility will open up opportunities.

That becomes much more difficult for Mark Vientos. New York certainly won't complain about having a bat like his in the mix. However, with no clear path to playing time, Vientos may be better utilized in a trade.

With the Mets clearly trying to go on a deep playoff run, moving Vientos for more immediate help would be New York's best course of action.

Mets must trade Mark Vientos

Finding a suitor and return for Vientos is a tricky situation. Before acquiring Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers, adding starting pitching seemed like a must. But now New York has a potential six-man rotation. Would the Mets prefer bullpen help, another outfielder or near MLB-ready prospects in return?

Furthermore, what team would be willing to offer? Vientos isn't a free agent until after the 2029 season. For a rebuilding team, they may look at the corner infielder as a worthwhile gamble. He would have a much easier path to playing time elsewhere. Seeing regular at-bats may be the key to fully unlocking Vientos.

Whoever that team ends up being will hope that the infielder's flashes of brilliance become more routine. Over his four years with the Mets, Vientos has hit .239 with 54 home runs and 157 RBIs. He's coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw him hit .233 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. A year prior, Vientos set career-highs across the board with .266 batting average, 27 home runs and 71 RBIs.

The Mets are continuing to scour the market for any ways they can improve. They're entering the 2026 season with serious intentions. Trading away Vientos, either on his own or in a bigger trade, allows New York to improve another area of their roster. There simply isn't enough room in the infield.

What the Mets look like on Opening Day is yet to be seen with how the franchise has operated. But for the highest level of short and long-term success, trading away Vientos is New York's best course of action.