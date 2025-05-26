The drought is finally over for New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso.

The 30-year-old Alonso entered Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in Queens having not hit a home run in 16 consecutive games. He ended that homer-less streak right in the very first inning of the Dodgers game, as he took Los Angeles starter Landon Knack deep for a 406-foot blast on the first pitch he saw in the contest. It was Soto's first tater since hitting one in a May 5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road.

Alonso's homer against the Dodgers was also crucial, as it gave the Mets an early 2-1 lead. Los Angeles scored the first run in the game with a Shohei Ohtani solo blast in the top of the opening frame before Alonso drove teammate Juan Soto and himself home. The Mets did not look back since, as they came away with a 3-1 victory when it was all said and done in the meeting.

Alonson seemingly felt relieved that he'd homered again after such a long time.

“Obviously, I knew it was a while,” Alonso said about his home run drought, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “But ultimately, it is what it is. I feel like sometimes that happens, and for me, I’m just really happy I was able to come through right there.”

During the 16 straight games stretch before his latest home run, Alonso hit just .175/.217/.222 with four walks and 27 strikeouts across 69 plate appearances. Perhaps seeing one go into orbit again was a sign of great things to come for the two-time Home Run Derby champion and four-time All-Star. On the season, Alonso is hitting .29/.391/.536 with 10 home runs.

“Hopefully, they come in bunches now,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said about Alonso following the win.

The Mets, who won two of three games in the Dodgers series, also got a big performance from starter Kodai Senga. The Japanese hurler gave up only an earned run on five hits with four walks and five punchouts through 5.1 innings of work. New York's relievers did the rest of the work on the mound, with Ryne Stanek, Max Kranick and Reed Garrett silencing Dodgers hitters.