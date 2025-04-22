New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri is likely looking at another couple months on the shelf. Team president David Stearns spoke to the media on Monday, where he revealed the timeline for the first-year Met.

“I think from the point of injury it's probably 8-10 weeks,” Stearns said.

Siri last played on April 12 when he sustained a left tibia fracture by fouling a ball off his leg. He needed to be carted off the field and was placed on the 10-day injured list shortly after. An 8-10-week window would put a return around early to mid June.

The 29-year-old Siri was off to a rough start for the Mets. He was hitting .050 with just one extra-base hit through 10 games.

Tyrone Taylor has been getting the bulk of the reps in center field since Siri's injury. The seventh-year veteran is hitting .250 since Siri went down with a double and two triples.

Siri came to the Mets in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last November. He is under team control through 2028.

Mets president David Stearns praised Pete Alonso for his hot start

Stearns did more than update the media on injured players during his time with the media. He also spoke glowingly about Pete Alonso after a months-long game of chicken with the first baseman in the offseason. Alonso finally re-signed with the Mets in February on a two-year deal with an opt-out after 2025.

Through 22 games, Alonso is hitting .346 with six home runs and a 232 OPS+.

“What Pete’s doing is as good a start as you can envision for I think any human,” Stearns said. “This is pretty impressive. He’s locked in. His zone control is incredible right now. He’s hitting everything hard. I’ve been enormously impressed.”

Alonso's manager, Carlos Mendoza agreed.

“I don’t think we saw this version last year — maybe toward the end and definitely in the playoffs, but I think right now, he’s got conviction,” Mendoza said, per amNew York's Joe Pantorno. “He’s dictating at-bats, he’s ready for his pitches. He’s not missing them, and he’s taking his walks when they don’t want to pitch to him. He’s a dangerous hitter.”