The New York Mets handed Juan Soto a record-breaking contract in the offseason, but he's yet to live up to expectations as the team's marquee signing. The slugger is hitting just .250 with two homers through the first few weeks of the season.

When discussing his struggles with The New York Post, Soto said he believes pitchers aren't attacking him the same as when Aaron Judge was behind him in the lineup last season with the New York Yankees:

“It's definitely different. I had the best hitter in baseball hitting [Judge] behind me last season. I was getting more attacked and more pitches in the strike zone. I was pitched different last year,” Soto said.

I mean, maybe there is some truth to Soto's comments. But, the reality is he isn't swinging the bat at the level we're used to seeing from him. Is he getting good pitches to hit? Sure. Are pitchers staying away from him a bit more? Maybe.

That being said, Pete Alonso is behind him in the order, and he's tearing the cover off the baseball early on, slashing .345 with four long balls and 19 RBI already. Regardless if Juan Soto is being pitched differently or not, there really isn't any excuses here.

The Mets brought him in to be a difference-maker who could help them make a World Series run. The early returns aren't great. That's the reality at the moment.

On a more positive note, there is essentially a whole season left. Soto has tons of time to figure it out at the plate, and knowing the type of player he is, there's little doubt that he'll find his best again. New York is off to an 11-5 start and has been playing very well on both sides of the ball.

Soon enough, Juan Soto will break out.