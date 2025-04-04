Optimism often pervades Citi Field during the home opener, only for it to dissipate into the atmosphere by the second half of the season. That was certainly not the case in a thrilling 2024 MLB campaign, and logic dictates that the enthusiasm should persist throughout 2025. The arrival of Juan Soto has given fans a whole new lease on life, as it dramatically altered the previous free-agent hierarchy that had long existed in the Big Apple.

Flushing was brimming with excitement and hope as the star outfielder ran out to the field for player introductions, ahead of Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He is not here to inject new life into the ballclub, however. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Sean Manaea, Mark Vientos and Jose Iglesias, to name a few, helped accomplish that goal last season. The Mets signed Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract to lift them back to MLB's apex.

What an atmosphere at Citi Field as Francisco Lindor steps to the plate in the Mets’ home opener pic.twitter.com/X7dgG8Tv3d — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Juan Soto has the skill set and experience to come through for the Mets

But sky-high expectations do not mesh well with the fickle mistress that is baseball, as illustrated by the four-time All-Star's 0-for-2 start at the plate and .217 batting average in the season's early goings. If he does not produce for extended stretches of time, the lamenting will inevitably begin and New York Yankees fans will mercilessly mock their so-called little brother for shelling out a historic amount of money to Soto. Gut reactions fuel the largest sports market in the country.

This man is equipped for the highs and lows that come with leading an NY franchise, however. He thrived in The Bronx, smashing a career-high 41 home runs while posting a .288 batting average, .419 on-base-percentage (actually below his lifetime mark if you can believe it), .569 slugging percentage and .989 OPS in 2024. Besides a positive track record in a high-pressure environment, Soto helped the Washington Nationals win a World Series at just 20 years of age.

He has weathered slight hiccups here and there, but the five-time Silver Slugger and 2020 National League batting champion can more than handle the spotlight. Juan Soto will try to quickly acclimate himself to his new home in Citi Field, as well as the burden that he willingly thrust upon his shoulders.

The Mets lead the Blue Jays 2-0 in the sixth inning at time of print, which means he still has time to make a grand first impression in Queens.