It appears that New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is turning a corner.

The MLB offseason's biggest pickup got off to a slow start with his new team, but is now 5 for his last 10 over the last three games with two walks and five RBI. That includes a 2-3 performance on Sunday, and ironically, the key to his bounce-back may be the one at-bat that was not a hit.

Soto struck out in his first at bat, but as he revealed after the game, he found “something that clicked” during the plate appearance.

“What we found after the first at-bat, it worked,” Soto said, via MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. “We're just going from there.”

Of course, Soto isn't about to go giving away his secret sauce.

“I’ve got to keep my secrets,” he said.

Soto later came up in the eighth inning of the Mets' 7-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, ripping a two-run double to give New York a cushion.

“Every time I hit the ball the opposite way is when my swing is the best,” Soto said of the at-bat. “I felt like that swing was really good, there were definitely a couple more things that we had to look at, we found it, and now we're rocking.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza knew Juan Soto was breaking out

Soto may have felt something click in his first at-bat, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza‘s realization came a little later. He saw Soto foul off two pitches before he hit his double, and that gave the Mets' skipper all the reassurance he needed.

“He fouled one off straight back, then he took a swing and fouled it off towards left field; I thought, ‘That’s what it is, right there,’” Mendoza said. “I even talked to him after the game and he said, ‘That's the one I'm looking for.'”

“When you see him driving the ball the other way with authority the way he did with that double in the gap, that's a good sign,” he continued. “When he's going good, that's the A-swing there.”

Soto's season-long numbers have jumped over the past three games. He's now hitting .256 with an .821 OPS after hitting only .221 in his first 19 games.