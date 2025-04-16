The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets this offseason. They traded for him, knowing free agency was pending, but took the risk anyway. It paid off, with Soto's career season and a trip to the World Series, but it hurt when it ended. Soto got off to a slow start in Queens and said not hitting in front of Aaron Judge was hurting him. The Yankees captain told the media that his former teammate will be just fine.

“He's got probably one of the best hitters in the game behind him right now with what Alonso is doing. It's been fun to watch,” Judge said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “He's hitting [.345] and driving the ball all over the field, driving guys in. So they're going to be just fine.

“I've seen Soto now watching the league for so many years, and getting a chance to see him up close — he can look at what I did last April for an example of, he just needs to keep being himself. He's going to be just fine,” Judge continued, referencing his struggles last April.

It's true, when Judge hit .207 through April last season, Soto endeared himself to Yankees fans with a .325 average and 25 RBIs.

The Yankees miss Juan Soto already

Brian Cashman and the Yankees' front office pivoted from Soto well, bringing in a new ace in Max Fried and replacing Soto with Cody Bellinger. While their team should be better on the base paths and in the field, they don't have a historic slugging duo at the top of their lineup. The Mets are not seeing the benefits yet, but Soto should start getting pitches with Alonso's torrid start.

On Tuesday night, Soto hit a home run for the second consecutive game against the Minnesota Twins. Earlier in the game, Pete Alonso had a home run and a double. Pitchers will be having nightmares about those two hitting with Francisco Lindor on base all season. While Soto has every right to be frustrated, time will solve this issue.

JUAN SOTO HOMERS FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT GAME! pic.twitter.com/b1YGMAIXyp — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pete Alonso is not Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger is not Juan Soto. But both the Yankees and Mets will have great lineups and solid seasons this year. There may never be a one-two punch like Judge or Soto in the history of these franchises. But both players will adjust and have MVP-caliber seasons in 2025 and beyond.