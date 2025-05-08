Juan Soto is starting to look right at home in New York – and he's giving a lot of that credit to Carlos Mendoza.

On Wednesday, the Mets cruised to a 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks, thanks in large part to Soto's explosive performance. The star outfielder blasted two solo home runs – one off starter Merrill Kelly and another off reliever Jalen Beeks – showcasing the power that made him a $765 million superstar.

In a post by Bob Nightengale of USA Today MLB on X (formerly Twitter), Soto opened up about his adjustment since joining the Mets, giving praise to his new manager.

“Juan Soto, who hit 2 HRs today, credits manager Carlos Mendoza for making his transition smooth as possible since joining the Mets,” Nightengale wrote. “‘I've been feeling, you know, really comfortable. It's not easy at all. You know, when you come to a team for first time, it's always going to take you a little bit to settle in, but Mendoza has been helping big time.'”

This praise comes as Soto's production is spiking. After a sluggish April (.232 AVG), he's now slashing .346/.500/.833 in May with four homers – all against the Diamondbacks. The MLB news cycle has taken notice, especially as Soto's presence continues to lift a previously inconsistent Mets offense.

Soto's 427-foot blast in the third inning opened the scoring and set the tone for New York. Later, his opposite-field shot padded the lead to 4-0, and a sacrifice fly in the ninth added a final RBI. Now with seven home runs and 17 RBI on the season, Soto is proving why the Mets made him their centerpiece.

While the spotlight is always on stars like Soto in the MLB news cycle, it's the connection with Carlos Mendoza that may be making all the difference. Mendoza's calm leadership and clubhouse presence seem to have allowed Soto to relax and perform, a trait echoed in previous stops during Mendoza's rise through the coaching ranks.

If the early May version of Juan Soto is what Mets fans can expect all summer, they may owe a lot more than a tip of the cap to Mendoza.