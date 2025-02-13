Even when Juan Soto signed a historic $765 million contract with the New York Mets, some were not a fan of the move. It wasn't only the money but the length of the deal. It's a 15-year deal. Although he's 25 years old right now, he'll finish his contract when he's 40 years old.

Soto has proven to be one of the best hitters in the game. However, some MLB insiders feel that's all he can be. They explained to The Athletic their honest thoughts on Soto's contract.

“He is a great sign for the first half of his contract and a terrible sign for his last five years,” one insider said.

“I think the length and the amount of dollars that (the Mets) spent on him are just … insane,” another insider said. “He’s going to be a one-dimensional player, and he’s close to a one-dimensional player now. Great hitter. And he’s going to be great for five, seven years. But after that, good luck.”

The concern around Soto is valid. He's a fantastic hitter but hasn't shown flashes as a true gold glove player. He makes a difference on one dimension of the field. Although Soto is one of the best hitters in baseball, the $765 million contract for a pure hitter is a tad concerning.

Juan Soto's contract could make or break the Mets

Even with Mets owner Steve Cohen giving a nice verdict on Soto, it doesn't sway insider's opinions. A $700+ million contract is too burdensome for them. As one insider explained, Soto doesn't bring enough for the contract to pay for itself.

“I just think that 700 big ones for a guy who’s going to be a DH (soon) — that blows me away,” the insider said. “When Shohei (Ohtani) got his 700 (million), that made perfect sense to me, even independent of the value he creates in Japan. He’s a $35-million-a-year hitter and a $35-million-a-year pitcher. So it’s easy.

“There’s your $70 million. But Soto is going to be, in no time at all, a very, very expensive DH. And that just shocks me. I’m not downplaying any of his significant offensive gifts. But for me, there’s no way I’m going to do that deal for a guy who only helps me win games in one way.”

Either way, the Mets are looking to be one of, if not the top team in the NL East. After getting close to first place last season, adding Soto could be the difference maker. Regardless of the long-term effects, there will likely be positive short-term effects as well.