The New York Mets have made a slew of moves this offseason, bringing in Marcus Semien in exchange for Brandon Nimmo as well as signing Devin Williams in a bit of a buy low to replace free agency departee Edwin Diaz. However, the Mets still have a pressing lineup need to address following the departure of beloved homegrown star Pete Alonso for the Baltimore Orioles.

Alonso was consistent source of power during his tenure with the Mets, hitting 264 home runs in seven seasons in Queens. His departure leaves a huge void in New York's lineup, which is why their interest in Kyle Tucker, who is the best hitter remaining on the open market, is drawing plenty of attention.

Tucker is not the power hitter Alonso is, but few players in MLB are, and the 28-year-old is bringing in a more well-rounded game as well as better positional value as an outfielder. And it looks like talks between him and the Mets are progressing well, if the latest report from Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post is any indication.

“David Stearns and crew met recently over Zoom with baseball’s top free agent, sources confirmed, demonstrating at least a possibility that this winter in Queens can be remembered for additions as much as subtractions,” Sanchez wrote.

“A source said the Mets virtual get-together went well.”

Mets face stiff competition for Kyle Tucker's signature

The Mets at least have a realistic chance of signing Tucker in free agency since they met with the 28-year-old at least on an online call. However, New York is facing stiff competition in the two World Series participants, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, both of which have significant payroll space to maneuver with.

Considering that the Mets did not want to splurge on Alonso, one would think that they might be hesitant to do so for Tucker as well. But Tucker is only 28 (Alonso is 31), and he's recorded an fWAR greater than 4.2 in each of his past five seasons.