The Atlanta Braves began the 2025 season still recovering from the spate of injuries the team suffered last year. First Atlanta got starting pitcher Spencer Strider back in the rotation after a long layoff following elbow surgery last April. And now, the Braves will welcome back Ronald Acuna Jr., as the former MVP will make his 2025 season debut Friday.

Acuna opened up about the Braves’ decision to activate him from the injured list and get him back in the lineup, telling reporters what he’s missed the most during his time away from baseball. “The game itself is what I've looked forward to the most, being with my teammates and winning,” Acuna said, per Grant McAuley on X.

Braves’ star Ronald Acuna Jr. is ready to be back with his teammates

The four-time All-Star will make his return to the Braves almost exactly a year after suffering a season-ending torn left ACL. Atlanta clearly missed Acuna’s presence last season but despite his absence, along with a slew of other injuries to the roster, the team managed to win 89 games and qualify for the playoffs.

This season, the Braves face a more competitive division with the Philadelphia Phillies appearing dominant and the New York Mets acquiring superstar right fielder Juan Soto in free agency. But Atlanta has managed to hang around .500, biding its time as manager Brian Snitker knew serious reinforcements were on the way.

The additions of Strider and Acuna should help the Braves compete for the postseason once again. Unfortunately, the team won’t have Jurickson Profar should they reach the playoffs. After enduring so many injuries in 2024, Atlanta signed Profar over the offseason as insurance for the outfield. However, Profar was banned 80 games for a PED violation, which also bars him from participating in the postseason.

With a vastly diminished roster to start the 2025 season, the Braves have been keeping a close eye on Acuna’s progress. And he was able to make quick work of his rehab assignment, even homering in his first game action in the Florida Complex League.

It’s difficult to overstate the impact Acuna is capable of having on this team. In his MVP season in 2023, he slashed .337/.416/.596 while hitting 41 home runs with 106 RBI, 149 runs scored, 73 stolen bases, 8.4 bWAR and an OPS+ of 171.

Acuna will return to a Braves team that’s 7.5 games behind the first-place Phillies in the NL East entering play on Friday.