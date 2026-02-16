The New York Mets continue to deliver disappointment to their fans. This has led the Mets to make some big moves, including acquiring Luis Robert Jr., in the hopes of winning a World Series title.

After failing to make the playoffs in 2025, the Mets look to turn the corner in 2026. As spring training is getting underway, Mets owner Steve Cohen gave his first interview with the media ahead of the 2026 campaign, per Laura Albanese of Newsday.

“I'm annoyed,” Cohen said Monday after arriving at Clover Park, the spring training site for the Mets. “I'm absolutely annoyed. Every year that goes by, I get frustrated. I'm really committed to this team, and I know how much the fans care. I know we're celebrating the 40th anniversary of 1986 and that's just too long. There are a lot of great teams out there. No matter what you do, it doesn't mean you're necessarily going to win the World Series, but I just want to put myself in position every year in the playoffs where we have a chance with a really good team.”

Cohen joined the ownership group as a minority owner in 2012 and became the majority owner in November 2020. In his time with the Mets, there hasn't been a lot of winning. The Mets made it to the World Series in 2015, but lost to the Kansas City Royals. They have made the playoffs just twice since Cohen became the majority owner. One of those years was 2024, when they made a run to the NLCS but fell to the Dodgers.

Article Continues Below

The Mets have not won the World Series since 1986, seeing every other team in the NL East win the World Series more recently than the Mets.

“I felt what the fans felt,” Cohen added about changes on the roster this offseason. “The worst part was these players left, and yet we hadn't figured out who was going to fill those positions. I described it as, I was feeling anxiety. Like, how are we going to get there? But David (Stearns) kept cautioning me, telling me to stay patient. It's a long offseason. The offseason doesn't end in December. We stayed patient and disciplined, and I feel really good about what we accomplished.”

The Mets will have a new look to their lineup in 2026, but if the lineup can deliver a different result is yet to be seen.