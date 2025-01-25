As there have been rumors about the future of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, the team could be planning to not have him on the roster due to working out other players at the position. With the Mets and Alonso working out the relationship, such players as third baseman Mark Vientos have been getting some reps at first as he gives his candid thoughts about the possible change.

When speaking to the media Saturday at Citi Field, he was asked about the work at first base and would downplay any external reason for the change. He would say that he adores playing at third, but he wants to do whatever wins New York the World Series according to a video from SNY.

“I love playing third base,” Vientos said. “But right now, my main focus is, ‘What can I do for us to get to a World Series and win a championship?' That's all I want.”

The 25-year-old has played three seasons with New York where last season he hit a .266 batting average to go along with 27 home runs and 71 RBIs. He along with Brett Baty are working at first base which is no doubt a precaution if Alonso isn't with the Mets next season.

“They told me to take some reps, for sure,” Vientos said. “I've been taking reps over there, I've been getting ready for anything that happens. At the end of the day, you got to go out there, you got to play. I'm just ready to do whatever it takes.”

Mets' Mark Vientos on the outside noise involving Pete Alonso

Vientos has received praise from such as Mets legend David Wright amid a breakout season last year and while there could be more work for him in terms of positions he plays, he's ready to prove he can continue with the level of play.

“I'm very confident, for sure,” Vientos said. “Like I said, I'm excited to get back. I want to get back to the same spot we were in last year. It was so much fun just to be in that environment in the playoffs and playing over here in front of the best fans in the game. Just want to experience that again.”

While one of their top players in Alonso could have a different future, Vientos was candid in talking about the outside noise and how it has impacted him.

“It's hard not to pay attention to it when you see it on every platform,” Vientos said of the Alonso noise via MLB.com. “But you just kind of focus on [being] ready to get back. I'm excited.”

At any rate, New York finished last season with an 89-73 record which was third in the NL East, but made it to the NLCS where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After the Mets acquired star Juan Soto, they are ready to make some more noise.