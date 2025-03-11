The New York Mets delivered crushing injury news about starting catcher Francisco Alvarez on Sunday, as ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that he requires surgery for a broken left hamate bone.

The Mets announced that Francisco Alvarez’s surgery went “as expected,” according to Newsday Sports' Tim Healey. He will be sidelined for six to eight weeks, missing the start of the regular season.

The 2025 season will mark Francisco Alvarez’s third full year with the Mets. He quickly made an impact in 2023, slashing .209/.284/.437 with 25 home runs and 63 RBI over 123 games. That level of power is especially valuable for teams aiming to deepen their lineup, though he wasn't as much of a home-run threat in 2024.

The 23-year-old Alvarez ranks among baseball's top young catchers and remains a key piece of the Mets' lineup. Despite battling injuries last season, he still hit 11 home runs in 308 at-bats and drove in 47 runs as the Mets advanced to the NLCS.

He made a strong debut in 2023, blasting 25 home runs and collecting 63 RBI across 123 games. In time, he will team up with Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, and Mark Vientos to anchor the heart of the Mets’ lineup. With Soto’s arrival and Alonso’s return, the Mets were built to chase a World Series, but injuries have derailed them early on.

Francisco Alvarez and the Mets hit with the injury bug

The Mets have already faced several injuries this spring, The team secured left-hander Sean Manaea on a multi-year deal in free agency and added veteran Frankie Montas, but both are set to start the season on the injured list.

Brandon Nimmo has been managing right knee soreness that required a gel injection on Friday, though he is expected to resume baseball activities early this week. Starling Marte is also dealing with a knee issue that has kept him out of games this spring. While he has been taking live at-bats, he remains a few days away from making his spring debut.

The Mets open the season on March 27 against the Houston Astros, and with a six-to-eight-week recovery timeline, its starting catcher likely won’t be available until late April or early May.

Luis Torrens, the only other catcher on the active roster, gives the Mets a veteran option as they look to stay afloat without Alvarez.

If Alvarez's six-to-eight-week recovery stays on track, he could resume baseball activities by mid-April. However, he would still need time to ramp up and complete a rehab assignment, making it likely he won’t return to the lineup until at least early May.