The New York Mets have not won a World Series since 1986, when they defeated the Boston Red Sox in epic fashion. Since that time, they have reached the National League Championship Series eight times, including 2 World Series losses (2000 vs. the New York Yankees, 2015 vs. the Kansas City Royals).

More recently, the Mets lost the 2024 NLCS. It appears that the franchise is tired of coming so close and is going all in on 2026.

Late Wednesday night, New York agreed to a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for ace Freddy Peralta. The boys from Queens also received 27-year-old righty Tobias Myers. In return, the Mets shipped two of their top-ranked prospects in SS/CF Jett Williams and RHP Brandon Sproat.

With so much of the talk around baseball being about the Los Angeles Dodgers building a dynasty, Mets' President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said ‘hold my beer.'

Freddy Peralta trade is the latest answer to the Dodgers

Landing a legit, top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher is huge. Everyone knows that to contend in October, strong starting pitching is essential.

Following Peralta's trade, the team's rotation is both talented and deep. Peralta is the ace of the staff, followed by emerging talent, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and some combination of Sean Manaea, Nolan McLean, Tylor Megill, and/or Frankie Montas.

But the team's starting pitching is far from the only upgrade this offseason.

One day before the Peralta deal, the Mets traded for former All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Robert Jr. struggled the last two seasons to stay healthy, impacting his play on the field. However, he is only 28 years old and three seasons removed from hitting 38 home runs.

The same day New York traded for the slugger, they also announced the official signing of Bo Bichette.

Bichette was one of the biggest names in free agency, with several teams looking to land the near-World Series hero. The Mets signed Bichette on a three-year, $126 million contract.

Adding Peralta, Robert Jr., and Bichette would already be quite the haul. But knowing you lost Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, that would not be enough to come close to contending with what the Dodgers are putting together.

But Stearns also landed several pieces that are crucial in building a championship roster.

Equally important as the rotation is a team's bullpen. Both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver were acquired this offseason. Williams is a former Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star. His 2023 season was so dominant that he earned MVP votes as a closer.

Weaver has been nearly as good with the Yankees over the last two seasons. On Wednesday, the Mets even signed veteran reliever Luis Garcia. The bullpen, which still features AJ Minter and Brooks Raley, is absolutely loaded.

But even the lineup has been filled out. The free agency signings of veterans Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco make the Mets' lineup as formidable as you'll find in baseball.

A projected lineup of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Brett Baty, Luis Robert Jr., Francisco Alvarez, and Carson Benge is nasty.

An argument can be made that this is one of the most talented rosters the Mets have ever put together. Now, they have to go show it on the field.