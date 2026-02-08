When fans and pundits talk about the New York Mets' outfield, their immediate thought goes to right fielder Juan Soto. However, the Mets must make sure they have ample options in the other two outfield spots.

In an effort to add more depth, New York has signed outfielder MJ Melendez to a one-year, $1.5 million major league contract, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. There is another $500,000 available in incentives.

Melendez has spent his entire four-year career with the Kansas City Royals, appearing in 435 games. Overall, he has hit .215 with 52 home runs, 163 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. The outfielder started his career off showing some promise, with at least 16 home runs and 44 RBIs his first three seasons in the league.

However, the 2025 season was a completely different story. Melendez appeared in just 23 games, hitting .083 with a home runs and run. He was ultimately non-tendered by the Royals, leading to his free agency.

Article Continues Below

The Mets clearly see something in Melendez's game. He does come to New York with playoff experience, making 20 plate appearances in Kansas City's 2024 run to the American League Division Series. Furthermore, Melendez can play all three outfield position; and has spent time at catcher to boot. His positional versatility will make it easier for Carlos Mendoza to fit him into the lineup.

Still, Melendez is battling an uphill battle towards seeing consistent playing time. Soto is locked in in right and Luis Robert Jr was just acquired to play center. Left field is a bit of a question mark, but either top prospect Carson Benge or former top prospect Brett Baty is first in line. Add in prospects Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos, alongside outfielder Tyrone Taylor, it's difficult to find a clear spot for Melendez.

Ultimately though, the outfielder will have a chance to prove himself in spring training. Giving him a major league deal, the Mets are rolling the dice on Melendez. They'll hope a change of scenery is all he needs to get back on track.