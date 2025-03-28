Juan Soto’s first game in a New York Mets uniform didn’t end with the heroic moment many fans had envisioned—but the superstar still showed grace in defeat.

The Mets fell 3–2 to the Houston Astros on Opening Day, and the final out came with Soto at the plate, representing the go-ahead run. With runners on the corners, two outs, and a full count in the top of the ninth, Soto faced off against his former Padres teammate and Astros closer Josh Hader.

Soto jumped ahead in the count 3–0 but watched a strike and fouled off a sinker to bring it to 3–2. Then came Hader’s signature slider—down and away, biting out of the zone. Soto swung and missed. Game over.

Afterward, Soto offered a candid assessment: “He let the ball go on that last pitch and he got me on it,” Soto said via X, formerly Twitter. “It was a pretty good pitch, the slider down and away. I wasn’t expecting it and it just happened.”

Juan Soto had an OK debut for the Mets

It was a humbling moment for the 26-year-old, who signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets this offseason. While he went 1-for-3 with two walks in his team debut, Soto knows expectations are sky-high—not just for him, but for the franchise he’s now leading.

The game-ending strikeout was a reminder that even the best can be bested. Soto, widely regarded as one of the most disciplined hitters in baseball, was outdueled by a closer with whom he once shared a dugout.

Still, Mets fans have reason for optimism. Soto’s presence alone electrifies a lineup already stacked with talent like Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo. His ability to get on base and grind out at-bats—like he did twice earlier in the game with walks—already offers a glimpse of what he’ll bring to Queens over the next decade and a half.

Opening Day also marked a new chapter in Soto’s career. After stints with the Nationals, Padres, and Yankees, he’s finally settled into what he hopes will be his long-term home. Mets owner Steve Cohen’s vision of building a new identity around Soto—a winning, star-studded brand that can rival the Yankees—is already taking shape.

While Thursday’s result wasn’t ideal, Soto’s willingness to own the moment and tip his cap to a fellow elite talent like Hader showed the maturity and poise that’s made him a leader at just 26.

And with 161 games left, there will be plenty more moments—likely many triumphant ones—for Soto to deliver in a Mets uniform.