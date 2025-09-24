The New York Mets have battled through a rollercoaster season in the NL East, and even Juan Soto’s star power has not prevented long slumps. The Mets dropped seven straight games in June, another seven in August, and eight more in September. Despite the setbacks, the Mets still cling to playoff hopes. What makes this story remarkable is the parallel to the 2006 St. Louis Cardinals, who endured the same pattern yet went on to win the World Series. The comparison has Mets fans wondering if history could repeat itself.

The Mets lost 7 straight in June. They lost 7 straight again in August. They lost 8 straight in September. The only team in MLB history to have 3 separate 7+ game losing streaks & yet still make the playoffs was the 2006 Cardinals, who went on to win the World Series that year. pic.twitter.com/jYMmWELgqU — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The losing streaks have defined the year for the Mets. Each one has tested the roster and challenged the belief that this club can compete with the top teams in the NL East. Juan Soto was brought in to push the Mets into contention, but the inconsistency has overshadowed his production. Every slump has dragged them back into the pack. The offense has shown flashes of brilliance, yet the pitching collapses and bullpen issues have erased momentum in critical stretches.

Looking back at the Cardinals’ path in 2006 provides a glimmer of hope. St. Louis stumbled through the regular season but found their rhythm when it mattered most. They grabbed a playoff spot, tightened their pitching, and rode timely hitting all the way to a World Series title. That story is now fueling comparisons to the Mets, who face a similar uphill climb. The key will be whether New York can reset and follow the same blueprint.

Momentum has always shaped baseball’s October stage. The Mets’ streaky nature could either doom them early or turn them into a dangerous underdog if they find form at the right time. With Soto anchoring the lineup, the Mets have a superstar capable of delivering big moments. The roster has talent, but the pressure is on to flip the script after three painful collapses. Fans know the odds are slim, but the Cardinals proved long shots can still make history.

Can the Mets follow the same improbable path and turn a season of frustration into a World Series run?