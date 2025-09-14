Juan Soto continued his MVP-caliber season by joining the 40-30 club on Saturday. But the milestone home run wasn’t enough to lift the New York Mets to victory. The Texas Rangers clawed their way back into the game, tying the score in the eighth inning and taking the lead in the ninth.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz gave up the winning hit to Wyatt Langford in the final frame and New York lost its eighth-straight game. It’s a brutal development for the Mets, who’ve gone from competing for the division title to fighting for the final Wild Card berth.

“There's no excuses. We've just got to go out there and keep trying to beat them,” a frustrated Soto said after Saturday’s loss, per SNY Mets.

Mets’ skid continues while Juan Soto shines

“We definitely have to figure out what’s going on. We’ve been playing our ass off every night. It’s just not going our way. We have the best closer in baseball. He just made one mistake and they made him pay. It’s just crazy how the game’s been going. But, like I said, we’re gonna keep grinding, keep moving forward,” Soto added.

After struggling to adjust to his new team, Soto has turned things around. He’s now just one homer shy of tying his career-high mark of 41 from last year. And he’s added a new, unexpected element to his game in 2025. Soto joined the 30-30 club earlier this week and is now up to 32 stolen bases this season. His previous single-season high was 12 steals.

FORGET THAT! JUAN SOTO HAS A 40/30 SEASON! pic.twitter.com/oXY9txGUwg — SNY (@SNYtv) September 13, 2025

The Mets have gone 4-11 over their last 15 games despite Soto’s red-hot performance at the plate during that stretch. The four-time All-Star is slashing .392/.492/.882 since August 29. He has eight homers, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine stolen bases in the last 15 games.

However, the Mets’ pitching staff has collapsed and the offense around Soto is slumping. New York has been outscored 47-20 during its eight-game losing streak. The team will turn to rookie starter Nolan McLean in the series finale against the Rangers Sunday.