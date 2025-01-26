The New York Mets’ offseason drama continues to center around free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso. At Citi Field’s Amazin’ Day event, fans made their feelings known, chanting “Let’s sign Pete!” and “Pete Al-on-so!” during a panel featuring Mets owner Steve Cohen. While the energy in the room was palpable, Cohen’s response was brutally honest about the challenges of re-signing Alonso.

“We made a significant offer to Pete,” Cohen said. “He’s entitled to explore his market. That’s what he is doing. Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation.” Cohen compared the process to his dealings with Juan Soto earlier this offseason, admitting, “Soto was tough—this is worse.”

Alonso, who has been a cornerstone of the Mets’ lineup, remains unsigned as both sides reportedly grapple over the structure of a potential deal. While Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, maintains that their requests are in line with league standards for All-Star-caliber players, Cohen expressed frustration with what he described as “highly asymmetric” proposals.

Mets dealing with a reality without Pete Alonso

“I don’t like the structures that are being presented back to us,” Cohen said. “I will never say no—there’s always the possibility. But the reality is we’re moving forward. As we continue to bring in players, it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have.”

The Mets’ recent three-year offer to Alonso was reportedly rejected, and while discussions may still resume, the team appears to be exploring internal options at first base. Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, both young infielders, have been told to start taking reps at the position. Vientos, who broke out at third base last season, expressed his willingness to adapt, saying, “My main focus is, ‘What can I do for us to get to the World Series and win a championship?’”

Baty, meanwhile, is just beginning to learn the position, having played first base only briefly in high school. “It’s really fun, honestly,” Baty said of the new challenge. “I’ve always prided myself on being as athletic as I can be. You can show it off at any position.”

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns echoed Cohen’s sentiments, acknowledging the complexity of the situation while highlighting the team’s depth. “We all love Pete and we’ve said that many times,” Stearns said, though his comments about the team’s young talent drew groans from fans eager for Alonso’s return.

With less than three weeks until spring training, Alonso remains a free agent. While teammates like Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor have expressed their desire for Alonso to re-sign, they also understand his need to make the best decision for himself. As Cohen stated, “We’ll stay flexible, but for now, we’re moving forward.”