The New York Mets and Minnesota Twins face off on Wednesday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Mets got the win on Monday before the Twins won on Tuesday, 6-3, on Jackie Robinson Day.

The Mets are now 11-6 on the year, which gives them a one-game lead in the National League East entering Wednesday. Ahead of the series finale, the Mets made an intriguing roster move, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

‘Update: Justin Hagenman will be active for tomorrow's series finale in Minnesota. It's TBD if he'll start or if the Mets will use an opener, but that's the forthcoming roster move.'

Projected starter Griffin Canning is now set to miss it due to an illness, which brought into question whether or not Hagenman would be used as an opener or a starter.

This year, Hagenman has made three appearances with a pair of starts in Triple-A. In those appearances, he has surrendered eight earned runs on 15 hits and four walks over 10.1 innings pitched. He was a 23rd-round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft, but the assumption is he will be used in a long relief role for New York.

As of Wednesday morning, Huascar Brazoban was listed as the starter for the Mets on Wednesday, although Hagenman could be used in long relief depending on what manager Carlos Mendoza decides to do.

As far as Canning's availability, Mendoza gave an update prior to Wednesday's game, per DiComo.

‘Nothing certain at this point, but Carlos Mendoza is relatively confident Griffin Canning (illness) will be able to start one of the Mets' next two games. That would eliminate the need for another spot starter after today.'

After Wednesday's game, the Mets go back home to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a four-game set, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series, so it will be interesting to see how Mendoza handles the rotation over the next few games.