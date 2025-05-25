New York Mets star Juan Soto has been going through it in May, so his performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday had to feel good. Soto hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to spark a 5-2 Mets victory. It was the $765 million superstar's first extra-base hit since May 9 and only his sixth hit with runners in scoring position on the season.

Soto just missed a grand slam on the big double and was thankful the ball wasn't caught. He finished the game 2-for-5 at the plate and now has 10 doubles and 23 RBI in 2025.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was happy to see Soto get off the schneid, according to Bill Ladson on MLB.com.

“It was good to finally get the results. It’s not necessarily the approach, but getting the results we wanted,” Mendoza said. “He’s too good of a player. I know the player. I know the way he goes about his business. I know how he handles adversity. Look, there is a big-time track record there. For us to worry about him? Not really. He is too good. We know sooner rather than later, the results are going to be there because he keeps hitting the ball hard. Yeah, it’s Juan Soto.”

Juan Soto's struggles with Mets

Soto switched sides in New York by leaving the Yankees for the Mets and that $765 million contract. That kind of deal comes with massive expectations, and while the Mets have been very good to start the season, Soto hasn't played up to his standards. He's still getting on base at a high level (.370 OBP), but his average is down at .241 and the power just hasn't been there.

Soto's recent return to Yankee Stadium featured a lot of boos and a callout for an alleged lack of hustle, and then the hustle storyline really took off in the next series against the Boston Red Sox. Mendoza had a conversation with Soto about the issue and didn't seem too concerned, feeling that it wouldn't be a recurring problem and things would turn around soon.

Perhaps Saturday's game will be the start of a major Juan Soto hot streak.