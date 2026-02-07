The New York Mets continue laying the foundation for the 2026 season, and an early pitching update from their newest frontline arm offered encouraging signs. As spring training approaches, Freddy Peralta gave an update on his preparation, signaling a smooth and confident start to camp.

Peralta, acquired by the Mets in January, completed his first bullpen session of the spring Saturday morning. The right-hander worked through his full pitch mix while gradually ramping up ahead of the club’s first official workouts in Port St. Lucie.

The 29-year-old's arrival represents a key pillar of the Mets’ offseason strategy. The organization targeted rotation stability after inconsistency last year, prioritizing durability and strike-throwing. Early returns suggest the right-hander is progressing on schedule as the team emphasizes a strong, disciplined foundation entering camp.

SNY Mets shared a clip on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account after the session, showing Peralta speaking shortly after stepping off the mound. The video captured his calm confidence as he builds toward full game speed.

“Just making sure to have all my stuff working for the first day, it was pretty good.”

Freddy Peralta says his live BP session today went "really well": "Just making sure to have all my stuff working for the first day, it was pretty good" pic.twitter.com/0bORE099Jk — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 7, 2026

The early work carries added importance for a rotation expected to lean heavily on Peralta’s consistency. After arriving from the Milwaukee Brewers via trade, he is projected to anchor the staff alongside a veteran core tasked with stabilizing a team pushing back into contention.

The organization views his early readiness as critical, especially with expectations rising and limited margin for error within the rotation.

The comment reflects a controlled, measured approach rather than urgency. His tone stands out early in camp, when pitchers often prioritize feel and health. Peralta’s confidence suggests his mechanics and command are already lining up as planned.

The Mets’ spring training pitching plan also factors in Peralta’s expected participation in the World Baseball Classic next month, making his early bullpen work especially important for workload management and ensuring his readiness remains carefully monitored throughout camp.