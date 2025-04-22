The New York Mets have stunned the baseball world with a historic pitching feat that hasn't been seen in the modern era of baseball. According to OptaSTATS, the Mets' starting rotation became the first in MLB's modern era (since 1901) to go through their first 11 home games of a season allowing fewer than 15 total runs and zero home runs. In fact, they've allowed just 13 runs, a truly unheard-of stat line.

This incredible stretch showcases the Mets' pitching dominance. What may be just as remarkable is the injuries they've dealt with in the early part of the season as well.. Even without some key arms like Kodai Senga, the rotation has stepped up in a major way. Mets pitchers have collectively kept hitters off-balance, showing elite command and execution.

Home field has truly become a fortress in 2025, and the numbers back that up. The dominance is a rare sight in an era defined by high-powered offenses and hitter-friendly rule changes. The ability to prevent runs without giving up the long ball puts this team in elite company.

Can the Mets' rotation sustain this historic pace?

The last time any pitching staff came even relatively close to this kind of start, the league was still adjusting to the live-ball era. That puts into perspective how truly remarkable this accomplishment is. It's not just a hot streak, it's MLB pitching history being written in real time.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on whether this rotation is actually legit and can maintain this unbelievable start. The 16-7 Mets, who sit 3 games atop the NL East, are looking to win their first division crown in a decade. With more home games on the horizon, the Mets' starting rotation has a chance to set even more records and set the tone for the season. Skipper Carlos Mendoza has his pitchers producing at an elite level. Could this help propel the Mets to their first World Series Championship since 1986?