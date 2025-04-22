New York Mets star Pete Alonso is putting the league on notice with one of the most electric starts of the 2025 MLB season. As a result, New York's front office is making sure everyone knows just how special it is as they sit first in the National League East.

After a scorching start that has seen Alonso mash eight home runs while driving in 21 runs through the first two weeks of the season, the club's President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, didn't hold back when asked about his slugger's performance.

“What Pete's doing is as good as a start you can envision for I think any human.” Tim Healey stated on X.

Alonso's production has helped carry the offense, which has surged to the top of the NL in both runs scored and OPS during his hot streak. His bat has been a stabilizing force for the Mets, especially while several key players have struggled out of the gate. His 2025 MLB stats to start the season have been next level.

Pete Alonso's impact on the Mets' lineup

The Mets have leaned on Alonso's early-season consistency to win close games and stay in contention atop the NL East standings. With Juan Soto hitting a rather underwhelming .244 from the plate, and Starling Marte missing time with a knee issue, the Polar Bear's ability to flip games with one swing has been a complete game-changer for the club.

In addition to the power, Alonso has raised his walk rate while making more contact than in previous years. According to Baseball Savant, Alonso is first in the MLB with an OPS of 1.157, an increase of nearly 0.369 from his OPS just last year, which sat at a low .788 for his standards.

If Alonso maintains this level of performance, he'll be in early MVP conversations and could lead the Metropolitans to their first NL East crown since 2015.

With the NL East shaping up to be one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, the Mets will need every bit of Alonso's firepower to stay ahead.