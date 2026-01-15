The New York Mets entered a new phase of roster development Thursday as their international signings headlined the opening of the 2026 MLB international signing period. Emphasizing high-upside talent, the Mets moved quickly to strengthen their farm system by targeting elite athleticism and long-term projection.

The Mets finalized agreements with Wandy Asigen and Cleiner Ramirez on the first eligible day of the signing window. Asigen, a shortstop from the Dominican Republic, ranks No. 2 overall on MLB Pipeline’s international list and profiles as a dynamic, middle-of-the-infield talent. Ramirez, an outfielder from Venezuela ranked No. 23 overall, brings compact strength paired with versatile defensive traits.

MLB.com's Jesse Borek published a comprehensive overview of the international market as the period opened, noting the Mets emerged as one of the early standouts by securing two of the most physically gifted players available. Borek detailed how the club prioritized ceiling over volume, focusing on impact profiles rather than spreading resources across a larger class.

Asigen headlines the Mets’ international class with rare bat speed and advanced raw power for his age. Scouts consistently praise his ability to drive the ball to all fields while maintaining defensive value at shortstop. His youth provides significant developmental runway, giving the organization flexibility as he matures physically.

Article Continues Below

Ramirez complements the group with explosive hands and surprising pop for his size. Evaluators tout his quick hip rotation and above-average speed, traits that project well in center field and could allow for a future transition to the infield as his body develops.

To complete the acquisitions, the Mets executed a trade earlier in the day to acquire additional international bonus pool funds, underscoring the front office’s urgency as the signing period opened. That move allowed New York to commit more than $5.2 million to the pair.

The Mets’ farm system now features consecutive years of elite international additions, signaling a clear organizational direction. By targeting high-ceiling prospects at premium defensive positions, the club continues to build a pipeline designed for long-term flexibility, trade leverage, and future impact at the major league level.