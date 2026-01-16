Rumors have been running rampant around Kyle Tucker, as the star right fielder is one of the top free agents available in the market right now. The New York Mets have reportedly been one of the teams interested in signing him, but nothing has come to fruition just yet. On Thursday, owner Steve Cohen got the fanbase buzzing after posting a cryptic message.

The 69-year-old businessman shared a seven-word message on X, formerly known as Twitter. It is rather cryptic, however, as nobody is entirely sure what Cohen is referencing. But many believe it could have something to do with Tucker.

“Let me know when you see smoke.”

Mets fans jumped to all kinds of conclusions in the comments of Steve Cohen's post. Many pondered if it had anything to do with Kyle Tucker, while others simply shared how confused they are. Either way, the fanbase is on the edge of its seat in anticipation of more information.

“What you cooking up, Steven?” Asked SleeperMLB.

Mets fans reading this pic.twitter.com/10oHQ5reMs — Onyx (@OnyxOdds) January 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

One fan rambled, “He can't say anything about Tucker cause it's not official, right? I believe that's a fact, so this has to be a sign like a wink [and] a nod…We're getting a new pope. I don't know, man, you could've easily also said the king is coming or something, come on, man, this is ridiculous…. My nerves are on edge.”

“WHAT THE F*** DOES THIS MEAN, STEVE?” Asked another individual.

Mets fans: pic.twitter.com/gQroeQffEF — The Home of FAIR PLAY™ (@FanaticsBook) January 15, 2026

Tucker, who turns 29 on Saturday, is regarded as one of the top outfielders available in free agency. The eight-year veteran is coming off a 2025 campaign with the Chicago Cubs, where he finished with a .266 batting average and .377 OBP while recording 133 hits, 22 home runs, and 73 RBIs.

Rumors claim that the Mets may have offered Kyle Tucker a contract giving him $50 million per year. However, nothing is official. But Steve Cohen sure seems to be doing a good job of keeping the fans believing Tucker could be coming to New York next season.