The Kyle Tucker free agency saga is almost over, with the New York Mets circling as a potential landing spot. After spending over $750 million on Juan Soto last year, the Amazins have had a disappointing offseason this year. But they are trying to replace Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo with another superstar. New York Post reporter Mike Puma has the latest on the Mets' offer to Tucker.

“The Mets, according to a source, have a four-year offer on the table for Kyle Tucker. [MLB Network's Jim Duquette] first suggested yesterday the Mets had possibly offered that length,” Puma reported.

Post insider Jon Heyman says the deal could be done on Thursday. “Folks involved say a deal for No. 1 free agent Kyle Tucker could come as soon as today. [Ex-teammates] guess he’d prefer Toronto over an even bigger market (and like spring near Tampa). Mets offered $50M-a-year deal. Dodgers are used to winning. Anyone else is a major upset.”

The Mets have not yet invested in their pitching this offseason, despite a season where it was their biggest weakness. But they lost two big bats from the lineup, so picking up Tucker would help improve the club. There is no guarantee that the Mets land Tucker, however, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are lurking.

Tucker was traded from the Houston Astros to the Chicago Cubs last offseason. After a great first half in the Windy City, an injury derailed his second half. But a lack of injuries throughout his career, paired with elite offense and solid defense, makes him a strong free agent. But this year's hot stove has barely been on, leaving everyone patiently waiting for his decision.

What does Tucker's signing mean for Cody Bellinger's free agency? How can the Mets add more after getting Tucker? A major domino falling would put this offseason into gear.