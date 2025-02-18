New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has never seen an MLB superstar that he didn't want on his team, so with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headed for free agency, it's only natural to expect the Mets to pursue him.

When the Toronto Blue Jays were unable to agree to an extension with their first baseman by his Monday night deadline, it paved the way for Guerrero to hit the open market after the season. With Mets spring training underway in Port St. Lucie, Cohen met with the media on Tuesday, where he was, naturally, asked about Guerrero.

“He’s a great ballplayer. Once again I’ll worry about that next year,” he said, diplomatically. “Obviously with payroll considerations, you really can’t have too many long-term contracts because then you lose your roster flexibility so you have to be really careful but I’ll let my baseball people make that decision.”

Guerrero broke in at 20 years old, meaning he will hit free agency ahead of his age 27 season. That sets him up to earn a massive contract that will take him through his prime years. The Mets already have Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor signed to long-term deals and the possibility of Pete Alonso executing his player option to make another $24 million in 2026. That might not take the Mets out of the running for Guerrero, but as Cohen said, it's a consideration.

Pete Alonso saga to repeat in 2026 with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

While the Mets were busy offering Soto a historic $765 million contract, they were also trying to bring back their homegrown first base star, Pete Alonso. After a dance that lasted nearly the entire offseason, Alonso re-signed for $30 million in 2025 with a player option for 2026.

The possibility certainly exists that Alonso goes off in 2025, returning to the 40-home-run, 100-RBI monster he was in 2022 and 2023. If that happens, he may opt out of the final year of his deal and test the open market again, forcing Cohen to make another decision: Does he want to keep Alonso around or chase Guerrero to fill first base? Or is there room for both?

Alonso is a few years older and not nearly the superstar that Guerrero is, but he'll be far cheaper and is a fan favorite. If Cohen really wants the sort of roster flexibility he spoke of on Monday, then retaining Alonso on, say, a five-year deal would do that slightly better than a massive contract for Guerrero.