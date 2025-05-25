The New York Mets have been in the headlines plenty as of late, but not all of out has been for what they are doing on the field. Mets star Juan Soto has been at the center of rumors and scrutiny about everything surrounding his decision to move from the Yankees to the other New York squad this offseason.

That noise reached a fever pitch over the last few weeks when Soto was faced with criticism for his hustle, or lack thereof. That led to a barrage of questions about how Soto is fitting in with the Mets and whether he likes it there or not, or if he would have rather stayed in pinstripes.

A recent hitting slump hasn't helped matters. While Soto has still been able to get on base at a high clip due to his proclivity for drawing walks at a sky-high rate, he had been struggling to hit for power during the month of May. He had not recorded an extra-base hit since May 9, a streak that had just crept over two weeks long.

However, he broke out of that dry spell with a massive two-run double on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After the game, Soto revealed the only thought on his mind as the ball left the bat, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

“When I hit it,” Soto said, “I was just like, ‘Don't catch it.'”

Soto's double came in the bottom of the fourth inning and broke a 2-2 tie with the defending World Series champs, so it was a pivotal moment in what ended up being a 5-2 Mets win to even the series heading into Sunday's finale. He finished 2-for-5 at the plate on the night, so it appears that he is finding his groove once again.

Overall, Soto's stats for the season still look okay. He is batting just .241 but has a stellar .370 on-base percentage due to the amount of free passes that he still gets. The former Yankee also has eight home runs and 23 RBIs while being one of New York's most reliable batters, even with his up-and-down start.

Maybe that big hit on Saturday night is enough to get everything back into gear for Soto and get him back to his best. If it is, the rest of the league is going to have to watch out.