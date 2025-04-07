Even though Vladimir Guerrero Jr signed a $500 million contract, the New York Mets were rumored to pursue the big-time slugger. However, he's sticking with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Still, the Mets' pursuit was a deciding factor in a major “what if” scenario. Buster Olney of ESPN explained what New York felt about its mission to try and get Guerrero Jr.

“Vladdy wins, big-time,” Olney said. “The Jays lose in terms of the market because this might be more than other teams would've paid, but they win because they desperately needed a signature star to bridge into the future.

“The Mets were interested in talking about a possible trade in the winter, but sources say they were uncertain about whether to pursue him in the upcoming winter.”

Ironically enough, a potential move by the Mets isn't too surprising. After all, with no salary cap in baseball, they could get anyone they wanted. In the offseason, the Mets signed Juan Soto to the highest-paid contract in MLB history.

His deal was around $765 million. For Guerrero Jr, he signed with the Blue Jays for $500 million. Although a duo of Soto and Guerrero Jr would've been cinema by itself, the money might've not been worth it.

The Mets were interested in Vladimir Guerrero Jr

Before the Blue Jays made the final offer, New York was legitimately interested. After signing Soto, a sign and trade was their likely option to acquire the Silver Slugger.

However, as mentioned before, the money might be too much for what they would have to give up. Toronto wouldn't be so willing to let go of their star for pennies on the dollar. They would've likely wanted some prospects and future assets.

As a result, it left the Mets content with the current roster they have. Although there are only nine games played thus far, New York is 6-3.

Soto has been everything they could've asked for at this point. Still, the thought of pairing Soto with Guerrero Jr is one that only could be accomplished on a fantasy baseball team.

At the end of the day, both Toronto and New York will continue to play out the remainder of the season with their respective superstars.

However, if changes don't happen fast for the Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr might want out. If that is the case, then the Mets might launch a legitimate offer to Toronto. Again, there have been only 10 games so far this season, so tempering expectations is a must.