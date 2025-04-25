New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has been on a tear to start the 2025 season, showcasing why he remains one of the most valuable players in baseball. With a .341 batting average, six home runs, and an impressive OPS of 1.122, Alonso has powered the Mets’ high-octane offense, helping them to a 7-0 homestand and the best record in baseball. However, as impressive as his start has been, his future with the Mets remains uncertain, particularly when it comes to a contract extension.

“I don't think we're gonna get news. I don't think we're gonna get news on that during the season,” Heyman said, referring to the possibility of Alonso and the Mets negotiating a contract extension. “The issue there is that [Alonso] is going to be looking for $35 million [per year], plus… if you give him a deal at $35 million per year now, you're adding another $5 million this year, plus the tax. Even Steve Cohen has limits, so I don't see that happening.”

Under Steve Cohen's ownership, the Mets have been willing to spend big, but the club’s front office has been reluctant to commit to long-term deals with players nearing 30. Heyman also noted that Alonso’s contract demands would significantly increase the Mets' payroll, which could make negotiations tricky.

Will the Mets give Pete Alonso an extension?

Despite the challenges, Alonso’s performance this season has made him one of the most dominant players in the National League. His contributions have been pivotal for the Mets, who entered their series against the Nationals with the best record in MLB. Alonso's ability to stay healthy and consistently produce at the plate has helped him emerge as one of the league's top hitters, even in the shadow of Aaron Judge’s electric season with the Yankees.

In fact, Alonso’s performance in April has been so impressive that he’s currently on pace to out-hit some of the game’s biggest stars, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who signed a massive 14-year, $500 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Alonso has six home runs and 16 RBIs this season, mirroring Judge’s output in many areas. His OPS of 1.121 puts him just below Judge’s staggering 1.247, and he remains one of the most consistent power hitters in the game.

Off the field, Alonso’s contract situation has been the subject of much speculation. Although the Mets and Alonso have not yet engaged in serious extension talks, that could change after the season when Alonso hits free agency. The Mets’ front office, known for its hesitance to commit to lengthy deals for players nearing 30, will have to decide whether they are willing to give Alonso a long-term contract, or if another team will offer him a better deal.

Alonso, who spent the offseason uncertain of his future with the Mets, has found comfort in his role with the team. “I always felt that things would work out the way they were supposed to, that I’d end up where I was supposed to be,” he said during spring training. For now, it seems that where he was supposed to be is still with the Mets, and his electric play this season only strengthens the case for a long-term deal—if the Mets are willing to meet his price.