In Major League Baseball, patience is often preached in the early months of the season. General managers remind fans and media alike that it’s “too early” to make conclusions or major changes. But Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns operates differently. His track record shows he is not one to sit back and wait.

Last season, Stearns identified roster weaknesses as early as May and made moves that played a key role in New York’s eventual run to the National League Championship Series. It was a shift from his earlier philosophy, demonstrating a more aggressive, action-oriented approach that could once again define the Mets’ season in 2025.

At just 40 years old, Stearns has already developed a reputation for his ability to read the market and make strategic moves. His approach to roster construction has evolved since his early days as the Milwaukee Brewers’ general manager, where he had to maximize limited resources. Now, with Mets owner Steve Cohen’s financial backing, Stearns has more flexibility to execute his vision.

Mets’ offseason strategy reflects David Stearns’ discipline

“I have gotten to the point where I would rather make mistakes of commission rather than mistakes of omission,” Stearns said, signaling his preference for taking action rather than regretting missed opportunities.

His ability to evaluate player value has earned the respect of executives and agents across the league. One agent told The Athletic, “Some of my peers may not want to admit that, but it’s true.”

Despite their massive payroll, the Mets did not aggressively chase every big name on the market. Instead, they focused on acquiring high-impact players at the right price. Their most significant signing was Juan Soto, who landed a 12-year, $765 million deal. Beyond that, Stearns strategically added talent through trades and mid-tier free agents, including pitcher Sean Manaea ($75 million, three years) and first baseman Pete Alonso ($54 million, two years).

“He’s disciplined,” Cohen said of Stearns. “He’s thinking about the budget and what’s available to spend. He understands that if he overpays on something, it could impinge on something he wants to do down the road.”

One of the biggest challenges for Stearns and his staff this offseason was assessing the inflationary rise in starting pitching costs. The Mets opted to avoid bidding wars for elite arms like Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. Instead, they targeted more cost-effective options like Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes, with Stearns banking on value over big names.

Stearns’ aggressiveness isn’t limited to the offseason. With injuries already impacting the Mets—Montas, Manaea, Francisco Alvarez, and Jeff McNeil are all expected to start the season on the injured list—Stearns may have to act sooner rather than later to keep the team competitive.

He views the roster as “a living, breathing organism,” ready to be adjusted as needed. That philosophy has already paid dividends in his career, and if history is any indication, Mets fans can expect more bold moves before the trade deadline arrives.