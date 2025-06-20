The New York Mets were the team of the offseason, signing Juan Soto to the richest contract in the sport's history. After getting swept by the Atlanta Braves, they are tied for the NL East lead with the Philadelphia Phillies. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Mets have the pitching prospects to be big players. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal spoke with sources about New York's trade deadline plans.

“Look for the New York Mets to again leverage their pitching-rich farm system,” Rosenthal reported. “After trading multiple minor-league pitchers last year, the Mets possess enough attractive arms in their farm system to supplement their roster without dealing their top pitching prospects, rival evaluators familiar with the organization said.”

“Such depth, especially with arms that other clubs like, makes them all the more dangerous when you add that they can probably take on money because of their owner and they’re led by David Stearns in a good front office,” one National League GM told Rosenthal.

Last year, the Mets traded four minor-league pitchers for players who helped them reach the NLCS. They could do it again, but Brandon Sproat and Christian Scott would not have to be on the move. They have four other pitching prospects in the top 15, including Jonah Tong and Noah McLean.

The Mets could use an infielder to spell their struggling younger players, Luisangel Acuña and Mark Vientos. Acuña has six RBIs and a .591 OPS in 63 games. And Vientos has taken a significant step back, with just a .298 OBP compared to last year's .322 number. Ramon Urias from the Orioles and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa from the Pirates would be solid, low-cost options.

The Mets have gotten off to a solid start, but seven straight losses have fans looking for reinforcements. If they are fine saying goodbye to pitching prospects, they could be big trade deadline players.