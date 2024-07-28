The New York Mets are finalizing a trade. In return for Jesse Winker, the team is sending pitcher Tyler Stuart to the Washington Nationals, per SNY. Stuart was one of the best prospects in the Mets farm system, according to the outlet.

Stuart is a right-hander who holds a 3.96 ERA this season in Triple-A Binghamton. He has thrown in 17 starts, with 90 strikeouts on the year. He's worked 84 total innings in the minors.

Stuart joins the Nationals after the team traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Mets on Saturday. Winker joins a Mets team fighting for a Wild Card spot this season in the National League. The Mets have surged in the last few months.

Jesse Winker can help the Mets offense

Winker is an outfielder who also gets used at designated hitter. He is hitting .257 this season, with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs. His bat has cooled recently, with four hits in his last 19 at-bats.

The outfielder did have an outstanding outing in his last game, on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Winker had two hits in that game, on three at-bats. The Mets are betting on the veteran slugger to get them some key hits in the last leg of the season, as New York makes a run for the postseason. Heading into Sunday, New York holds a 55-49 record. The team is half a game behind Atlanta for second in the NL East.

Winker has played in the major leagues since 2017. He's bounced around several organizations, playing for the Reds, Mariners, Brewers, Nationals and now the Mets. The outfielder is a career .263 hitter with a total of 592 hits. He has slashed 92 homers and batted in 311 total runs. His career on-base percentage is .370.

The Mets are in action on Sunday in an important game against the Braves. The first pitch is at 1:40 Eastern. Mets fans are hopeful that the team can benefit from having Winker on the roster.