Most of this off season's big free agents have signed new deals, most notably outfielder Juan Soto's record-breaking pact with the New York Mets. Even with names like Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman and Roki Sasaki on the market, the pace of signings has slowed down a bit. This reportedly has had an effect on how Alonso and other top free agents are approaching the market. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon discussed what the former New York Mets first baseman and two other top of the market players are willing to do.

“Now that first baseman Pete Alonso’s camp has told the New York Mets he is willing to accept a three-year contract with opt-outs, other prominent free agents are contemplating whether to follow suit,” reported Rosenthal and Sammon in their article on Saturday. “At least two — right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander — are open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on their discussions.”

Looking for shorter-term, high-AAV deals is a solid choice for players like Alonso, Santander and Flaherty. Each of them has their question marks, but all three had good if not excellent 2024 campaigns. If they produce on a deal that pays them what they want now for only a couple seasons, and can return to free agency, then a bigger payday could await. However, it is a gambit. Plenty of times, this tactic has also failed. As the offseason continues, the moves that these three free agents make could shape the rest of the market.

Pete Alonso, other top free agents look to find new homes soon

At 30 years old, it would make sense for Alonso to take this route. He's already a limited defender (he's only played first base in the majors), and his power is his best trait. Most of the time, hitters that are reliant on that don't age well. So, taking a three-year pact with opt outs that pays him what he wants might not be a bad idea at all.

Santander (2024 was his best season) and Flaherty (last time he pitched as well as he did last season was 2019) also are candidates for this treatment. It wouldn't make sense for Bregman and Sasaki to pursue deals of this nature though, so expect to see them have those longer-term deals that most top tier free agents get. As for Alonso, Santander and Flaherty? They might need to be more creative when it comes to their new homes. The sooner they make those decisions, the better.