Free agency is the only time when being a Plan B or C can make someone feel like an A+. Corbin Burnes was the last true first-rate starting pitcher on the open market, and with him signing a $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the end of December, there is an opportunity for hurlers in the second tier to cash in. Enter Jack Flaherty.

The World Series champion is a man in demand, as scorned and desperate suitors scramble to make a big move before spring training arrives in February. The San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers are all possible destinations for Flaherty, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Additionally, the Baltimore Orioles have considered linking back up with the 29-year-old right-hander. Though, a reunion seems a little less likely following the organization's acquisition of 41-year-old Charlie Morton. A team insider also believes Flaherty might be hesitant to return to the place where he suffered through the worst stretch of his career (6.75 ERA in nine games). Either way, the guy has options.

What is best fit for Jack Flaherty?

Considering Flaherty is a California native, the Giants stand out as a logical landing spot. New president of baseball operations Buster Posey could be interested in finding someone to fill Blake Snell's slot in the rotation. This franchise's identity is often tied to the strength of the starting staff, and Flaherty can give San Francisco the firepower it needs to compete in a crowded National League. The Giants are not the only club with money and ambition, though.

Toronto is at a crossroads, tormented by the decision to keep chasing star players or begin an arduous rebuilding project that would entail trading both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette before they hit free agency next offseason. Signing Jack Flaherty could increase the Blue Jays' chances of grabbing an American League Wild Card slot, which subsequently makes them more likely to prioritize long-term deals with their top two position players. The problem, however, is that general manager Ross Atkins has been unable to acquire the big-name free agents he pursues.

Unlike the Jays, the Cubs head into 2025 with a fruitful offseason already under their belt. Kyle Tucker is a needle-mover who can help the squad finally get over the hump, especially since it resides in the highly navigable National League Central division. President of baseball ops Jed Hoyer would feel a bit more confident with another capable arm, though. Flaherty can find comfort in the Midwest, the region where is MLB journey first began back in 2017. He can also form an impactful trio with Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele.

But one must not sleep on the Tigers.

Tigers could build on magical 2024 run by reuniting with Flaherty

They proved to be a suitable home for Flaherty during the first half of the 2024 campaign (2.95 ERA, 133 strikeouts) and have clear incentive to fortify the pitching rotation behind reigning Cy Young Tarik Skubal. Detroit's electrifying finish to the season should appeal to free agents, particularly those who were there less than six months ago. Bringing back this pitcher would theoretically increase the chances of 2024 not becoming an outlier.

Wherever Jack Flaherty winds up this year, he should be collecting a sizable paycheck. Given the scarcity of game-changing starters, he is in position to initiate a fierce bidding war among the aforementioned candidates. He may not be their first choice for a dance partner, but as the night gets later, he is looking quite irresistible.